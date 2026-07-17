Week in Review: July 17

In this July 17 Week in Review, we highlight Parole Agent Christopher Bell, SAC welcomes Prison Dog Program and DAPO hosts reentry resource fairs.

Staff Spotlight

Meet Parole Agent Christopher Bell

Nearly 20 years ago, a friend’s encouragement prompted Christopher Bell to change careers. After seven years with the US Postal Service, and on his way to becoming a postal inspector, he pivoted to CDCR in 2007.

Today, Bell serves with the Division of Adult Parole Operations and recently earned recognition for exceptional commitment to reentry services.

Bell credits strong relationships, adaptability and effective stress management for his success. He says the depth and diversity of lifelong bonds formed at the Academy shaped his personal and professional journey. The immersive experience was a unique opportunity for growth he otherwise wouldn’t have experienced.

Throughout his service, Bell has gained a deep appreciation for the talents and potential of the people he works with and supervises. First-hand experiences have reinforced the importance of keeping an open mind and adjusting to changing circumstances.

Bell says no two days are alike and his work requires flexibility. He adapts in real time to fill the many roles needed for those he supervises. Bell helps individuals navigate challenges beyond parole supervision by connecting them with support and resources for successful reintegration.

He also prioritizes maintaining a healthy balance between work and home life. Bell practices mindfulness, breathing exercises and meditation to decompress after demanding days, remaining fully present with his family. He said the sounds of his children laughing and playing help him recalibrate.

According to his supervisors, his professionalism and dedication continue to support successful reentry outcomes, reducing recidivism while strengthening community safety.

Upward Mobility

Bryan Donahoo assigned acting Warden, California Medical Facility

Sircoya Williams assigned acting Associate Director, Region II

*Listed in alphabetical order by first name

In the Community

HQ employees give back at blood drive

The Office of Employee Health Management partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive July 15 at headquarters (HQ) in Elk Grove. The onsite event gave CDCR and CCHCS employees a convenient way to support the community and save lives.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Meanwhile, the nation’s supply remains critically low.

Many participants were repeat donors who give regularly throughout the year. Donors described the experience as rewarding and appreciated the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the community.

In Our Institutions

CSP-Sacramento celebrates new Prison Dog Program

This week California State Prison, Sacramento, celebrates opportunity and new beginnings with the welcoming of five dogs from Stars and Stripes Dog Rescue.

The partnership allows incarcerated individuals to participate in the nonprofit organization’s Prison Dog Program. Each dog is paired with an incarcerated trainer who provides constant care and training.

Trainers work with dogs to ensure graduation from the AKC Canine Good Citizen Test before advancing training to become a psychiatric service dog or emotional support dog.

Once the handlers and dogs meet all training requirements, Stars and Stripes Dog Rescue places the dogs with a veteran from a waitlist.

The Prison Dog Program supports veterans, providing a pathway to rehabilitation by instilling responsibility, empathy and pride in their work.

Avenal State Prison shows staff appreciation

Avenal State Prison recognized and celebrated its dedicated staff with a variety of special appreciation events for an entire week.

Staff enjoyed pizza and beverages one day, refreshing snow cones on another and freshly made agua fresca (Spanish for “fresh water”) to beat the summer heat.

The week culminated July 2 with a festive staff appreciation day honoring all employees’ hard work, professionalism and commitment.

CIM receives appreciation lunch from community partners

Volunteers from Saddleback Church treated staff at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino to an appreciation lunch July 11. The church, whose motto is “Love Shows Up,” recognized custody, medical and non-custody staff for their dedication to public safety.

Staff enjoyed a barbecue lunch featuring brisket, salad, macaroni and cheese and peach cobbler.

Community Resources Manager Angela Wirth coordinated the event and helped deliver meals to employees unable to leave their posts.

Saddleback Church regularly provides volunteer services at CIM, reflecting its continued partnership and support for staff and the incarcerated population.

Rehabilitation

Pelican Bay art programs raise funds for humane society

Incarcerated artists at Pelican Bay State Prison raised $6,244 for the Humane Society of Del Norte through the annual Guitars of Hope auction.

Participants from the prison’s mural art, crochet and beading programs create hand-painted guitars, crocheted dogs and beadwork for the fundraiser benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

Established in 2022 through a partnership between the prison and Bicoastal Media, Guitars of Hope gives incarcerated artists an opportunity to support their community through creativity and service.

This year’s Fender guitars were donated by the Partnership for Performing Arts in Crescent City.

Proceeds will help the Humane Society of Del Norte provide shelter, medical care, adoption services and spay and neuter programs for animals across the region.

This annual event highlights the impact of rehabilitative programs by promoting personal growth, accountability and community engagement while strengthening local partnerships.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

DAPO hosts Merced’s first reentry resource fair

The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Community Reentry Unit and Central Parole District hosted Merced County’s first Community Reentry Resource Fair.

Nearly 40 vendors provided information on employment, education, housing, health care, mental health services, substance use recovery and legal assistance.

Attendees also received free haircuts, clothing and meals and participated in prize giveaways.

The Merced Parole Complex and Community Compliance Unit supported the event, connecting supervised individuals with local organizations dedicated to successful reentry.

The inaugural fair highlighted the value of community partnerships and expanded access to services, helping individuals build stability and reduce recidivism.

DAPO hosts reentry resource fair in Ventura

The Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Community Reentry Unit hosted the Ventura Reentry Resource Fair June 9 at the Center for Employment Training in Oxnard.

Approximately 200 supervised individuals attended the event, connecting with 60 community partners and service providers.

Organizations provided resources in employment, vocational training, education, housing, behavioral health, substance use recovery and identification services to help overcome barriers.

Participants received referrals and information tailored to their individual needs, helping them build pathways to stability and self-sufficiency.

In the Media

Jelly Roll drops ‘Hands Up’ video on Spotify Directed by Anthony Mandler, Jelly Roll’s live music video performance takes place at California’s oldest prison, San Quentin, the same location Johnny Cash performed in 1958, and where future country star Merle Haggard was an inmate at the time and deeply inspired him to pursue music after his release. Currently run by Warden Chance Andes, San Quentin has been at the forefront of the California Model, and under Warden Andes’ direction has seen a seismic shift in focus on resident rehabilitation, including the recent completion of its innovative educational complex – the San Quentin Learning Center.

Prosecutors visit institution to ask incarcerated individuals how to fight crime Except for the portraits of Jesus, the chapel in California’s oldest prison is reminiscent of a high school gymnasium, with cinder block walls and a high, narrow strip of windows. On a recent day, it was the venue for an unusual six-hour event in which the people in prison had a chance to talk to the people who put them there.

Rising Scholars program at Cuesta College is changing lives at California Men’s Colony Since California launched the Rising Scholars Program and vocational skills training in institutions, thousands of students have enrolled. Today, more than 30,000 incarcerated students participate statewide. At Cuesta College, 320 incarcerated students from California Men’s Colony have graduated from a combination of vocational certification and degree programs as of May 5. The programs’ impact extends beyond education. Research shows a 43% reduction in recidivism rates for incarcerated individuals who participate in educational programs.

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