Ida Jayne Franklin Grace, retired teacher‑librarian

Ida Jayne Franklin Grace, a retired teacher-librarian, passed away June 9, 2026, in Sacramento. She was 89 years old.

Grace served CDCR for over 27 years and first retired in 1994 but returned to full-time teaching, then retired again in 2004.

She began her career as a librarian at the California Youth Authority (CYA). She then transferred to the newly activated Northern California Women’s Facility (NCWF) as one of the first African American teachers.

Grace then served as a teacher on special assignment with the Education and Inmate Programs Unit in Sacramento. After her special assignment ended, she returned to her teaching position at NCWF until she retired in 1994.

After a brief retirement, she returned to a full-time teaching position with CYA and finally fully retired in 2004.

“Grace was highly respected by her colleagues, and the incarcerated populations she served. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a faithful parishioner,” according to her family.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Sonya Annette Grace; granddaughter, Terri Grace; and great-grandson, Terrick Anthony Orlando Stout.

Services have already been held.

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