Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,042 in the last 365 days.

Ida Jayne Franklin Grace, retired teacher‑librarian

Ida Jayne Franklin Grace, a retired teacher-librarian, passed away June 9, 2026, in Sacramento. She was 89 years old.

Grace served CDCR for over 27 years and first retired in 1994 but returned to full-time teaching, then retired again in 2004.

She began her career as a librarian at the California Youth Authority (CYA). She then transferred to the newly activated Northern California Women’s Facility (NCWF) as one of the first African American teachers.

Grace then served as a teacher on special assignment with the Education and Inmate Programs Unit in Sacramento. After her special assignment ended, she returned to her teaching position at NCWF until she retired in 1994.

After a brief retirement, she returned to a full-time teaching position with CYA and finally fully retired in 2004.

“Grace was highly respected by her colleagues, and the incarcerated populations she served. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a faithful parishioner,” according to her family.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Sonya Annette Grace; granddaughter, Terri Grace; and great-grandson, Terrick Anthony Orlando Stout.

Services have already been held.

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ida Jayne Franklin Grace, retired teacher‑librarian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.