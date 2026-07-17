Solano Fallen Softball Tourney Raises More Than $12,500 for Staff and Families

Correctional professionals, law enforcement partners and community supporters came together to raise more than $12,500 during the recent Solano Fallen Resource Fund (SFRF) Softball Tournament, demonstrating the correctional community’s commitment to support one another during times of injury, illness, loss and personal hardship.

Hosted by the Solano Fallen Resource Fund, the tournament brought together teams from correctional institutions, law enforcement agencies and military organizations from across California. The event honored Correctional Sgt. Jerison Lamb of California State Prison, Sacramento, who is battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, and Correctional Officer Steven Mendoza of the California Medical Facility, who suffered severe burn injuries following a vehicle accident.

In addition to tournament proceeds, the Hott Diggity Dogg food truck donated 50 percent of its sales directly to Sgt. Lamb and his family, providing immediate financial support during his ongoing medical treatment.

“This tournament is about more than softball,” said Correctional Sgt. Joshua “J.D.” Brown, president of the Solano Fallen Resource Fund. “It’s about honoring our own and supporting those who have dedicated their careers to serving others. The generosity shown by everyone involved helps us continue that mission.”

Solano Fallen Resource Fund board members pose with DJs John King and Rozelle Joyner during the annual Solano Fallen Resource Fund Softball Tournament. Solano Fallen Resource Fund board members present the championship trophy and prize check to the tournament-winning team from Wasco State Prison.

A Mission Built on Supporting Staff

Established in 2025, the Solano Fallen Resource Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping correctional employees and their families during some of life’s most difficult moments. Since its founding, the organization has assisted at least 15 employees and their families by providing financial support and connecting them with critical resources.

Whether helping cover funeral expenses following the unexpected loss of a loved one or assisting families facing serious illness or injury, the organization works to ease financial burdens so employees can focus on recovery and healing.

“Losing a loved one tragically can take a heavy toll, and in some cases, families are not fully prepared,” Brown said. “Helping relieve some of those financial burdens means they can focus on healing instead of worrying about expenses.”

Correctional Sgt. Nicholas Joseph steps up to the plate during tournament play. Erica Cuchetti performs the national anthem before the start of tournament play.

Supporting Mental Health

The Solano Fallen Resource Fund recognizes that support extends beyond financial assistance.

Several members of the organization’s board also serve on the institution’s Peer Support Team, helping connect employees and their families with peer support and mental health resources during difficult times.

“Our mission is to support our correctional family however we can,” Brown said. “Whether someone is facing a medical crisis, grieving a loss or simply needs someone to talk to, we want them to know they are not alone.”

Teams Unite for a Common Cause

Teams representing correctional institutions, law enforcement agencies and military organizations competed throughout the tournament while supporting the organization’s mission.

Participating teams included:

San Quentin Rehabilitation Center

California State Prison, Solano

California Medical Facility

California Highway Patrol

Vacaville Police Department

Napa Police Department

Travis Air Force Base

Wasco State Prison

Kern Valley State Prison

North Kern State Prison

Avenal State Prison

Central California Women’s Facility

Solano Fallen Resource Fund board members stand with bagpiper Matthew McLaughlin of the California Health Care Facility following the opening ceremony honoring correctional professionals. Firefighter Michael Pappa participates in the tournament’s opening ceremony.

Looking Ahead

The Solano Fallen Resource Fund continues to expand its impact by supporting correctional professionals and their families through financial assistance, peer support and community engagement.

The organization plans to host its second annual coed softball tournament in March 2027, continuing its mission of serving correctional staff during times of need.

Employees interested in learning more about the Solano Fallen Resource Fund can follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Solano Fallen Resource Fund Board

Correctional Sgt. Joshua “J.D.” Brown, President, California State Prison, Solano

Correctional Officer Josiah Shea, Vice President, California State Prison, Solano

Correctional Counselor I Briana Doss, Treasurer, California State Prison, Solano

Correctional Officer Lesli Bryan, Secretary, California State Prison, Solano

Correctional Officer Steven Fuentes, Communications Liaison, California State Prison, Solano

Correctional Sgt. John Gregorich, Military Liaison, California State Prison, Solano

Wasco State Prison captured this year’s championship title. Learn more about the winners here.

Wasco State Prison-Reception Center welcomed staff who took the win at the first Fallen Fund Softball Tournament held in Vacaville. CDCR staff hold a trophy and check.

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