Left Hand Outdoor Challenge Now Accepting Applications

Boulder County, Colo. - The Left Hand Outdoor Challenge (LHOC) is accepting applications for its 2026–27 season. The application deadline is Aug. 12 or until filled.

This free program is designed for Boulder County teens ages 14–18 and provides opportunities to develop outdoor leadership skills, explore careers in conservation and public lands, and build meaningful connections to nature through monthly adventures, stewardship projects, and hands-on learning experiences.

LHOC is also seeking adult volunteer mentors who are passionate about the outdoors and enjoy working with teens. Mentors guide small groups of participants throughout the program, help foster a positive and inclusive team environment, and serve as role models while exploring Boulder County's public lands. Outdoor experience is welcome but not required.

The upcoming season will span from September 2026 through April 2027. Participation consists of one Wednesday evening Basecamp and one Saturday Challenge each month. LHOC participants will engage in the following activities:

September: Community and Confidence – Overnight Camping

October: Trust and Teamwork – Ropes Course

November: Public Lands Connection – Stewardship Project

December: Conservation Leadership – Field Project

January: Emergency Response – Search and Rescue

February: Stewardship in Action (Activity to be determined)

March: Resource Protection Leadership (Activity to be determined

April: Leadership Finale (Activity to be determined)

Program activities are subject to change based on partner availability, weather, site conditions, and other program considerations.

For more information and to apply, visit boco.org/LHOC or contact Sully Tun-Ake, Park Ranger, at stunake@bouldercounty.gov or 720-698-1432.