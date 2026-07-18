Event Canceled: Summer Heritage Morning at Walker Ranch Homestead on Sunday, July 19

The event scheduled at the Walker Ranch Homestead for Sunday, July 19, has been canceled

Boulder County, Colo. - The Summer Heritage Morning event, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 19, has been canceled. Local weather forecasts indicate that a heat advisory will be in effect creating potentially unsafe and uncomfortable conditions for attendees, volunteers, and staff.

In addition, elevated wildfire risk has prompted further caution. Out of an abundance of concern for the safety and the well‑being of those who planned to participate, staff have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

Thank you for your understanding.

Save the Date for the Upcoming Vintage 'Base Ball' Game and Autumn Heritage Day

The next heritage event at the homestead is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, from noon to 3 p.m. You are invited to watch an old-fashioned vintage 'base ball' game played by 19th-century rules, as the local Walker Ranchers face off against the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association. Additional activities and details will be posted before the event.