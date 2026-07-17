$4.1 Million Available To Expand Treatment, Recovery and Prevention Services Countywide

Boulder County is opening $4.1 million in Mental and Behavioral Health Tax funding for treatment, recovery, and prevention services.

Community-based organizations, health care providers, and government entities serving Boulder County residents can apply.

The application deadline is Aug. 27.

To receive this information in another language, email dbyar@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County today (July 17) announced the opening of its competitive funding process for the county's voter-approved Mental and Behavioral Health Tax, making $4.1 million available to community-based organizations, health care providers, and government entities working to expand access to behavioral health services.

Boulder County will pair these tax revenues with Medicaid and other funding sources whenever possible to maximize impact and expand access to coordinated, culturally responsive care.

"Behavioral health needs continue to affect individuals, families and communities across Boulder County," said Robin Bohannan, Community Services Director. "This funding will help reduce barriers to care and ensure all residents can get support when and where they need it, in a way that resonates for them."

In November 2025, Boulder County voters approved the county's first Mental and Behavioral Health Tax (Resolution No. 2025-038), establishing a dedicated funding source to strengthen the county's behavioral health system. The three-year sales and use tax, effective through Dec. 31, 2028, will support services addressing unmet mental health and substance use needs among youth, adults, families, unhoused and formerly unhoused individuals, older adults and other community members.

Three Competitive Grant Programs

Equitable Access Grants — $2,000,000 for mental health and substance use treatment services.

for mental health and substance use treatment services. Peer Services – Community Providers — $1,000,000 for recovery-oriented supports, including peer support, case management, sober living, intensive outpatient, and other step-down services.

for recovery-oriented supports, including peer support, case management, sober living, intensive outpatient, and other step-down services. Community Prevention Services and Training — $1,100,000 for prevention programming, community supports, and training for youth and community members at risk of mental health or substance use challenges or suicide.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) nonprofit organizations, government entities and other qualifying organizations in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State that serve Boulder County residents. Organizations may apply for more than one grant category, though each requires a separate application.

Boulder County is prioritizing applications that serve communities facing barriers to care, including unhoused and formerly unhoused individuals, non-English speaking community members, LGBTQ+ community members, and other historically underserved populations.

Key Dates

Applications open: Friday, July 17

Application deadline: Thursday, Aug. 27

For more information and to apply for grants, visit the county's Behavioral Health Roadmap website.

Tax revenues will provide new investments in mental health and substance use services and will not replace existing funding sources.