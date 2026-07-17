Public Meeting: Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Commissioners will hold a hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, July 21, at 1:00 p.m., on the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update.

The recommended Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan has been deliberated on by four bodies: City of Boulder Planning Board on June 16, Boulder County Planning Commission on June 17, Boulder County Commissioners on June 25, and Boulder City Council on June 25. This second round of review is needed to rectify the proposed edits made during the initial review.

The commissioners may decide to take public comment on the proposed changes made by the other bodies only.

Attend the Hybrid Meeting

Boulder County Commissioners public hearings and meetings are convened in a hybrid format where attendees can Zoom (FAQs on how to use Zoom) or attend in-person at the Boulder County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. For questions regarding in-person hearings or technical assistance, please email hearings@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3500.

Written comments can be emailed to planner@bouldercounty.gov, please reference Docket BVCP-25-0001.

Optional call-in information: 1-833-568-8864, Webinar ID: 165 519 6157

Meeting Materials

Background

The Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan is the City of Boulder’s Comprehensive plan guiding land use, development and community priorities for the City of Boulder. The city and county share a common goal of directing urban development to urban areas and preserving the distinction between the urban nature of the city and the rural character of the county.

Since the 1970s, the City of Boulder and Boulder County have jointly adopted the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan (BVCP) in acknowledgement that the city and county must work together to achieve this outcome. The BVCP also provides the city and the county the opportunity to identify other areas where collaboration may be needed to achieve a common goal.

The BVCP is currently undergoing a major update to respond to changing conditions and community needs, in order to ensure the plan remains relevant in its guidance. A major update occurs every ten years.

Agenda and format subject to change

Please note that the commissioners’ agenda is subject to change. To receive updates to the agenda, please subscribe to the Boulder County Commissioners Agenda list.

The commissioners retain the right to switch all hearings and meetings to in-person only instead of hybrid if technical difficulties arise.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.