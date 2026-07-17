State Route 59 and Hinote Glass Road Intersection Improvements Complete
The Baldwin County Commission announces the completion of intersection improvements at State Route 59 and Hinote Glass Road. The project added a dedicated turn lane on State Route 59, enhanced roadway alignment, and incorporated drainage upgrades along Hinote Glass Road.
This intersection is a key corridor for Loxley residents and provides vital access to the new Loxley Elementary School. These enhancements reflect the County Commission’s ongoing commitment to strengthening transportation infrastructure and are designed to increase capacity and improve safety for all who travel through the area.
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