Baldwin County Commission Approves Agreement to Partner with ALDOT for New Traffic Signal at SR 104 and St. Michaels Way

The Baldwin County Commission has approved an agreement to partner with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to install and maintain a new traffic control signal at the intersection of State Route 104 and St. Michaels Way.

The project comes in response to increased traffic and growing safety concerns near St. Michael Catholic High School, which currently serves hundreds of students and continues to expand its campus facilities and community programs. Under the agreement, ALDOT will design, install design, install, and fund the majority of the project, with Baldwin County contributing $85,000 to upgrade the signal poles to a more resilient galvanized steel.

This partnership with ALDOT reflects Baldwin County’s continued commitment to public safety and responsible infrastructure investment. Installation of this signal will greatly enhance safety for students, families, and all motorists traveling along this growing corridor. School leadership has expressed deep appreciation to the Commission and ALDOT for prioritizing this improvement. Construction is planned for the summer school break with the new signal scheduled to be operational for the beginning of the new school year.