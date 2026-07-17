Baldwin County Commission Announces Next Phase of the CR 65 Corridor to Start Soon

The Baldwin County Commission has begun advertising for construction bids for the next phase of the County Road 65 (CR 65) corridor, with construction scheduled to begin in late summer. The new one-mile segment will extend CR 65 north from CR 28 to CR 32, connecting the north-south corridor to a major east-west route.

The Baldwin County Commission was successful in securing a $6,625,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Disaster Recovery to help fund the project. With infrastructure needs throughout Baldwin County continuing to grow, grant funding remains critical to advancing major transportation improvements and maximizing local taxpayer dollars.

These improvements are part of the Baldwin County Commission’s ongoing effort to expand the local roadway network, reduce traffic congestion, and improve travel for residents throughout the area. This phase represents another step in the County Commission’s long-term vision of extending the CR 65 corridor from Bon Secour to Robertsdale, creating additional connectivity between communities, businesses, and local roadways while providing drivers with alternatives to heavily traveled state routes.