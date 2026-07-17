Baldwin County Commission Completes Surfside Drive Drainage Improvements Project

As residents prepare for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, the Baldwin County Commission is pleased to announce the completion of the Surfside Drive Drainage Improvements Project in the Fort Morgan area.

The $2.7 million infrastructure project was designed to reduce flooding, improve drainage, and strengthen the area's resilience during hurricanes and other major rain events. The project included construction of approximately 5,500 feet of new drainage infrastructure to provide a positive outfall and improve the movement of water away from homes and roadways.

For many years, low-lying areas near Surfside Drive have experienced prolonged flooding following hurricanes and severe storms, resulting in limited access to homes and roadways. The new drainage system is designed to accelerate the recession of floodwaters by providing a positive outfall, restoring access more quickly following major storm events while reducing the likelihood of these issues occurring in the future.