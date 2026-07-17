Baldwin County Completes First Phase of County Road 32 Resurfacing

Baldwin County announces the completion of the first phase of widening, resurfacing and drainage improvements along County Road 32. This phase extends from State Route 161 (Baldwin Beach Express) east to County Road 87 and is part of the Baldwin County Commission’s annual resurfacing program focused on maintaining safe and dependable roadways throughout the county.

During this phase, crews inspected and replaced drainage culverts in areas in order to help protect the roadway from future damage. The shoulders along the route were widened to improve driver safety, and the roadway received a new asphalt surface with new reflective traffic striping and added reflective pavement markers for better nighttime visibility to provide a smoother, more durable driving experience.

Once the pavement had properly cured, the corridor was restriped to ensure clear and visible markings for motorists.

This phase of work was partially funded through the Alabama state gas tax, which supports transportation improvements across Baldwin County.

A second phase of resurfacing on County Road 32—extending from State Route 59 to State Route 161—is currently underway and will be completed later this year. Together, these improvements will enhance the continuity, safety, and reliability of this key east–west route.

The Baldwin County Commission remains committed to ongoing roadway maintenance and to ensuring that residents, visitors, and businesses have access to safe, well‑maintained transportation infrastructure.