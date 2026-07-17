Baldwin County Commission Completes Renovations at Lillian Recreation Center

The Baldwin County Commission is pleased to announce the completion of renovations for the Lillian Recreation Center on U.S. Highway 98 in Lillian. The project delivers important upgrades designed to enhance accessibility, safety, and overall enjoyment for residents of all ages.

The renovation project added several new amenities, including ADA‑compliant men’s and women’s restroom facilities, a timber picnic pavilion for outdoor gatherings, expanded ADA‑accessible parking, and a connected network of new sidewalks. These improvements create a more inclusive and user‑friendly experience for the Lillian community. The Baldwin County Commission hopes the public will enjoy the improved park and the new amenities now available at the Lillian Recreation Center.



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