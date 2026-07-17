Baldwin County Commission Receives GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The Baldwin County Commission is proud to announce that Baldwin County Commission has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. This prestigious recognition represents a significant achievement for Baldwin County and underscores the commitment of the Commission and staff to the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To earn this award, Baldwin County satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines assess how well a budget serves as:

• A communications device Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award. With over 1,900 participants in the Budget Awards Program, Baldwin County stands out as a leader in governmental budgeting, setting an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 25,000 members and the communities they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.