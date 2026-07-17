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Craven County Honors Purple Heart Veterans


On Thursday, July 16, Craven County and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Down East Chapter 639 hosted a Remembrance Ceremony at the Craven County Administration Building. The ceremony was led by Past Commander James Nelson and included a posting of the colors, a roll call of departed fellow patriots, a 21‑gun salute, and the playing of Taps.

The event honored the combat‑wounded men and women of our Nation and the patriots from Craven County and Chapter 639. Their sacrifice, courage, and devotion to duty remain an enduring example to future generations. The ceremony served both to preserve their legacy and to recognize the profound contributions they made to our community and country. 

Craven County’s Transportation Department, CARTS, provided transportation from the Riverfront Convention Center for attendees. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office also attended to show their support and ensure a safe and respectful event.


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Craven County Honors Purple Heart Veterans

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