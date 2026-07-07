The Craven County Environmental Health Department is proud to be hosting the 2026 Bear-hands Educational Conference & Expo on July 20, 2026, located at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center!

Join our team to provide food service employees, managers and owners with education, networking, and broad training on the 5 risk factors to food safety. This event will help food service employees enhance their skills, stay updated on regulations and explore innovations in food safety while fostering collaboration among industry, suppliers, and regulatory bodies to improve industry standards and efficiency in Craven and surrounding counties.

Visit the Bear-Hands Expo link for more information.