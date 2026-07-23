Public Hearing Notice - LOB Financing for Capital Projects

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Commissioners for the County of Craven, North Carolina (the “County”) has determined to consider whether to issue limited obligation bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to Section 160A-20 of the General Statutes of North Carolina, as amended, for the purpose of providing funds, together with any other available funds, to (a) pay the costs of various County facilities and improvements, including, without limitation, (i) purchasing, renovating and equipping a building on Highway 70 in Havelock to be used for various governmental functions, (ii) acquiring and demolishing an existing building located in New Bern, North Carolina and constructing and equipping certain parking and other improvements on the site thereof, (iii) purchasing and renovating a property located on Martin Drive to be used as a County maintenance department facility, (iv) replacing a 300-ton chiller at the County’s judicial center, (v) renovating a building located on New Street to be used as the new Public Defender’s Office, (vi) expanding and renovating the Cove City Library and related driveway and parking improvements, and (vii) remodeling the existing County’s Department of Social Services (collectively, the “Project”) and (b) pay certain financing costs relating thereto. The County would be obligated to pay debt service on the proposed Bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $25,000,000, together with interest thereon. The County’s obligations with respect to the Bonds would be secured by a deed of trust granting a lien on the site of the County’s Department of Social Services building constituting a portion of the Project, together with all improvements or fixtures located or to be located thereon.

Section 160A-20 of the General Statutes of North Carolina requires that the County hold a public hearing prior to issuing the Bonds.

Please take notice that the Board of Commissioners for the County will conduct a public hearing in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building located at 406 Craven Street in New Bern, North Carolina, at 6:00 p.m. on August 3, 2026, at which time any person may be heard regarding the proposed financing as described above.

Any person wishing to comment in writing on the proposed financing should do so prior to August 3, 2026, to the County of Craven, North Carolina, 406 Craven Street, New Bern, North Carolina 28560, Attention: Abigail G. Wilson, Clerk to the Board of Commissioners.

Abigail G. Wilson

Clerk to the Board of Commissioners

County of Craven, North Carolina