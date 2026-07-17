Reminder Regarding SNAP References

Baton Rouge, La. — To help ensure accurate and consistent reporting, the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) is reminding media partners that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), not DCFS.

Some recent news coverage has referenced DCFS in connection with SNAP-related issues. We understand the confusion, as some buildings where LDH provides SNAP services still display older signage that has not yet been updated. While signage updates are underway, DCFS no longer administers SNAP.

All reporting on SNAP operations, services, or issues should identify the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) as the responsible agency. Referring to DCFS in connection with SNAP may unintentionally misdirect residents seeking assistance and contribute to public confusion.

For questions regarding SNAP benefits, applications, or case information, the public should contact LAHelpU at 1-888-524-3578 or visit the LDH SNAP webpage.

We appreciate your partnership and your commitment to providing accurate information for Louisiana residents. Thank you for your continued collaboration.