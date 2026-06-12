BATON ROUGE, LA, - This month, DCFS celebrates Reunification Month and the children and families who have been safely brought back together. When a child enters foster care because their parents are not able to care for them, the goal is the eventual reunification when safe and appropriate. Reunification, when possible, remains the best outcome for the children. The federal Children's Bureau and a 2022 study in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics show that children do best when they can grow up safely with their families — with benefits ranging from cognitive, behavioral, and health outcomes to improved safety and school performance after children are safely reunified.

As DCFS continues to adjust to the needs of Louisianans, the department is investing in prevention and preservation. By identifying issues early and determining appropriate and targeted responses, DCFS looks to directly meet the needs of families. The best outcome is preventing a child from ever inappropriately entering foster care. However, if care is necessary, then the goal becomes safe reunification. In 2025, DCFS reunified 2,118 children with their families. In Federal Fiscal Year 2026, DCFS maintains a reunification rate above 50% for children that enter foster care. The department hopes to increase reunification rates as it continues to develop new responses, connect families with resources, and build relationships in communities across the state.

“Empowering families is core to the mission of this department,” said DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris. “Every day, our staff works alongside families to ensure they have the support, resources, and encouragement they need to bring their children safely home. Reunification is not just an outcome — it is a testament to the strength and resilience of Louisiana’s families.”

Reunification is a collective success made possible by families, caseworkers, and communities working together. DCFS looks forward to continuing this work so more children can safely return home to nurturing family environments where they have the support they need to thrive.



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About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS)

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) works to protect children, empower families, and strengthen communities so every child grows up safe, stable, and strong. By connecting children and families with the support they need, DCFS helps create opportunities for long-term success across Louisiana. Learn more at dcfs.la.gov.