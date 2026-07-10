Orleans Region Welcomes DCFS Secretary Harris for Foster Care Listening Session

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) continued its Foster Care Community Listening Tour in the Orleans region. Foster caregivers, advocates, service providers, and community partners gathered to share candid experiences and offer insight into how the child welfare system can continue to improve.

The discussion highlighted the complex realities children face when they must live outside their homes, as well as the pressures placed on caregivers and the importance of coordinated support from DCFS staff and community partners. Participants emphasized that good placements depend on strong communication, timely support, and consistent relationships from everyone involved in a child’s care.

The Orleans region continues to experience a foster home shortage. With 307 children in foster care and 180 foster homes, the current home-to-child ratio is 0.59 to 1. In 2025, caregivers in the region helped 252 children return safely to their families and finalized 51 adoptions — a reflection of the dedication shown by families who step forward to support children in their communities.

The Listening Tour allows leadership to hear directly from the people who live this work every day. These sessions provide valuable input for improving core child welfare functions and strengthening the statewide network of foster families. Insights from the Orleans region will help shape how DCFS deepens its support for caregivers and enhances stability and safety for the children it serves.

“The families and caregivers of the Orleans region showed incredible honesty and heart in today’s conversation,” said DCFS Secretary Harris. “Their experiences and insights help us understand where our system is strong and where it needs to evolve. Every voice we heard today reinforces why we remain committed to building a child welfare system that ensures every child has the home they deserve.”

DCFS remains committed to elevating the experiences of foster families, strengthening support across the regions, and building a system centered on prevention, preservation, protection, and permanency.

Here is how the community can help support children and families: