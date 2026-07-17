Link On Demand set to expand into Castle Rock this summer

Link On Demand regional rideshare service will serve Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Stonegate and parts of Parker in 2026

Whether heading to work, a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store or dinner with friends, Castle Rock residents will soon have a new transportation option—and many other Douglas County residents will have more destinations. Riders will be able to request a ride to and from Castle Rock beginning Friday, July 31.

At their regularly scheduled Business Meeting on July 14, the Board of Douglas County Commissioners voted to approve a contract for $1.9 million to expand the Link On Demand service south into Castle Rock. Funding for the program will come from the Road and Bridge Sales and Use Tax revenue allocated for Transit and Mobility projects. The Town of Castle Rock will contribute $400,000 toward services in its town.

The on-demand transportation service started in the City of Lone Tree in 2012 as a free shuttle, and then expanded into Meridian in 2024, into Highlands Ranch in 2025, and into Stonegate and parts of Parker earlier this year. Since expanding into Highlands Ranch and Parker, Link On Demand is now providing over 17,000 trips per month for residents and consistently receives an average 4.9 out of 5-star rider rating.

Link On Demand is available to anyone in the service area and is accessible for those with mobility needs. Rides are available Monday through Saturday.

To start using the service, riders simply download the Link On Demand app, create an account, enter their pickup and drop-off location, and wait for a driver to arrive, usually within minutes. Or call 719-212-2430 to schedule a ride. Riders can start and end their journeys anywhere within the service area (a transfer may be required).