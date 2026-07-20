SHIFT HR Compliance Training Launches New Supervisor FMLA Training Focused on Better Decision-Making

SHIFT's Understanding the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) for Supervisors training

Attorney-authored course helps supervisors recognize potential leave situations early, respond appropriately, and involve HR before compliance risks escalate.

The biggest FMLA mistakes rarely happen after HR receives a leave request. They happen much earlier, during everyday conversations when supervisors don't realize legal obligations may be emerging.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT HR Compliance Training today announced the launch of " Understanding the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) ", a new supervisor training course designed to help managers recognize potential Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) situations, respond appropriately, and involve HR before routine workplace conversations become compliance issues.The new course comes as organizations face growing pressure to navigate employee leave requests consistently while supporting employee well-being, managing operational demands, and reducing legal risk.Although HR typically administers FMLA leave, supervisors are often the first to hear about the conversations that determine what happens next.The challenge is that employees rarely use legal terminology. They don't say, "I'd like to request FMLA leave." Instead, they mention an upcoming surgery, explain they're caring for a parent with a serious health condition, or share that recurring migraines are making it difficult to get to work. Those everyday conversations often determine whether organizations recognize potential leave obligations early or inadvertently create unnecessary compliance risk.While employers bear primary responsibility for FMLA compliance, supervisors play a critical role in recognizing situations that may require additional attention. Missing early warning signs, asking inappropriate questions, discouraging leave, or making attendance and performance decisions before involving HR can lead to employee relations challenges, costly disputes, and, in certain circumstances, individual supervisor liability under the FMLA."The biggest FMLA mistakes rarely happen after HR receives a leave request," said Katherin Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training. "They happen much earlier, during everyday conversations when supervisors don't realize legal obligations may be emerging. We built this course because supervisors need the judgment to recognize those moments, respond appropriately, and involve HR before small decisions become bigger problems."Unlike traditional FMLA training that focuses primarily on legal definitions or leave administration, "Understanding the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)" was designed specifically for supervisors and managers. Through realistic workplace scenarios, learners practice recognizing leave-related conversations, responding professionally to employee concerns, avoiding common compliance pitfalls, and understanding when HR involvement is appropriate.Managers will learn how to:- Recognize workplace conversations that may signal a need for protected leave.- Identify leave-related situations, even when employees never mention FMLA.- Respond appropriately while avoiding common compliance mistakes.- Understand what supervisors should and should not ask.- Know when and how to involve HR.- Navigate attendance, performance, and leave-related conversations with greater confidenceDeveloped and reviewed by employment law attorneys who have defended employers in FMLA claims, the course reflects the real workplace situations supervisors encounter throughout the employee lifecycle. Rather than teaching supervisors to administer leave, it prepares them to recognize situations that require additional attention and respond in ways that support both employees and organizational compliance."Compliance doesn't begin when paperwork reaches HR," said Nukk-Freeman. "It begins with the decisions supervisors make every day. When they recognize concerns early, respond thoughtfully, and know when to involve HR, organizations are better positioned to support employees, reduce risk, and create more consistent workplace practices."The new course reflects SHIFT's approach to compliance training: helping employees and managers build the judgment and confidence to make better workplace decisions in the moments that matter most. Whether recognizing a potential need for protected leave, responding to an accommodation request, addressing workplace misconduct, or navigating another complex employment issue, better outcomes begin with better decisions.SHIFT HR Compliance Training provides attorney-authored compliance and workplace culture training designed to help organizations reduce risk by improving workplace decision-making. Founded and led by employment law attorneys, SHIFT combines legal expertise, realistic scenarios, and engaging learning experiences that prepare employees and managers for the moments where decisions matter most.

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