SHIFT HR Compliance Training Announces New ADA Course for Supervisors and Managers

Helping supervisors recognize and respond to accommodation issues before risk escalates.

Most ADA-related issues don't begin with formal paperwork. They begin with a conversation.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT HR Compliance Training today announced the launch of “ Understanding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ”, a new online course designed to help supervisors and managers recognize accommodation needs, respond appropriately, and support compliance with disability-related workplace obligations.The launch comes as employers face increasing scrutiny around disability accommodation practices. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), more than 33,000 ADA-related charges were filed in FY2024—the highest volume on record. At the same time, supervisors are increasingly navigating conversations involving medical conditions, return-to-work mandates, attendance concerns, and requests for workplace support that may trigger accommodation obligations.Preparing Supervisors for Critical Workplace MomentsThe 15-minute “Understanding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)” course is designed specifically for supervisors and managers, who are often the first point of contact when an employee's health condition begins affecting their work. Through realistic workplace scenarios, learners develop the judgment needed to recognize potential accommodation situations, navigate sensitive conversations, and involve the appropriate internal resources before routine workplace issues become legal or employee relations concerns.“Most ADA-related issues don't begin with formal paperwork. They begin with a conversation,” said Katherin Nukk-Freeman, Co-founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training. “Supervisors don't need to be lawyers, but they do need to know what to do next. This course helps them recognize when the ADA may be in play, respond appropriately, and support a consistent, legally defensible process.”Built Around Real Accommodation ChallengesKey features include:- Realistic supervisor-focused workplace scenarios- Guidance on recognizing accommodation requests that may not be stated directly- Practical strategies for responding with supportive, professional language- Instruction on confidentiality, documentation, and escalation responsibilities- Coverage of return-to-work, attendance, scheduling, and performance-related conversationsDeveloped by employment law attorneys who have defended ADA and accommodation claims, the course reflects how workplace risk emerges in real accommodation situations, investigations, and litigation. The course reflects not only what the ADA requires, but also how accommodation issues are evaluated when workplace decisions are subject to review.“Accommodation requests don't always sound like requests,” added Nukk-Freeman. “The conversations that create ADA risk often begin as discussions about attendance, performance, scheduling, or a medical condition. Effective supervisors know how to recognize those moments and connect employees with the right resources before issues escalate.”Supporting Better Workplace DecisionsThe “Understanding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)” course is the latest addition to SHIFT's expanding portfolio of HR compliance and workplace culture training solutions . As organizations face increasingly complex people challenges, SHIFT continues to invest in training that goes beyond policy awareness to build the judgment, decision-making, and practical workplace skills needed to reduce risk and support positive workplace outcomes.“Understanding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)” is available now and can be customized to reflect organizational policies, procedures, and workplace practices.To request a demo or learn more, visit shiftelt.com.ABOUT SHIFT HR COMPLIANCE TRAININGSHIFT HR Compliance Training provides HR compliance and culture training that transforms how organizations approach workplace learning. Founded by employment law attorneys, SHIFT combines unmatched legal expertise with proven behavior change methodology to drive measurable business impact. Our training goes beyond mandates, helping companies build stronger, more respectful cultures that improve performance and protect the bottom line.

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