SHIFT HR Compliance Training Releases New Harassment Prevention Training Focused on Workplace Decision-making

SHIFT's Preventing Workplace Harassment & Discrimination Training 2026

Updated course helps employees and managers navigate complex workplace situations before they become complaints, investigations, or claims.

People often know the rules and still struggle with how to apply them when situations become complex. We believed it was time to rethink what harassment prevention training should accomplish.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHIFT HR Compliance Training , the only HR compliance training company founded by employment attorneys, today announced the launch of the newest version of its “ Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination ” training program.The updated course reflects a growing recognition among HR and compliance leaders that employees often know the rules but still struggle with what to do when workplace issues arise. As workplace situations become increasingly nuanced, organizations are looking for training that helps employees and managers make better decisions in the moments that matter.While traditional harassment prevention training has often focused on legal awareness and compliance requirements, SHIFT developed its newest course around a different objective: helping employees develop the judgment and confidence needed to navigate real workplace situations."People often know the rules and still struggle with how to apply them when workplace situations become complex," said Katherin Nukk-Freeman, Co-founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training. "For years, harassment prevention training has focused on awareness and compliance. Those remain important, but today's workplace requires something more. Employees and managers need the judgment and confidence to navigate situations that don't always have clear answers. That's why we believed it was time to rethink what harassment prevention training should accomplish." Built by employment attorneys and informed by real workplace investigations, employment claims, and emerging workplace trends, the updated course focuses on the situations employees and managers are most likely to encounter in today's workplace.Through realistic scenarios and practical decision-making exercises, learners build the judgment and confidence needed to navigate workplace gray areas, respond appropriately to concerns, and contribute to a more respectful and compliant workplace culture.Key enhancements include:• Decision-making exercises designed around workplace situations that frequently lead to complaints, investigations, and claims• Scenarios reflecting today’s workplace realities, including emerging workplace challenges such as AI, deepfakes, accommodations, mental health, religion, and age• Practical guidance that helps employees and managers recognize concerns, respond appropriately, and intervene earlier• Reduced reliance on interruptive knowledge checks in favor of reflection, application, and judgment-building• Flexible course architecture that supports evolving workplace expectations and regulatory guidanceThe redesign was informed by years of client feedback, learner engagement data, and SHIFT's experience delivering compliance training across industries, workforce populations, and jurisdictions."Workplace issues are often nuanced, and real-life situations rarely come with answer keys," said Nukk-Freeman. "We designed this new version of ‘Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination’ to help employees recognize concerns earlier, navigate workplace gray areas, and make thoughtful decisions when it matters most. The goal isn't simply to help people remember policies. It's to help them apply those policies in real-world situations and contribute to a more respectful workplace culture."The updated course reflects SHIFT's broader philosophy that effective compliance training should do more than satisfy a mandate. It should help organizations reduce risk, strengthen workplace culture, and equip employees with skills they can apply long after the training is complete.As workplace expectations continue to evolve, SHIFT believes compliance training must evolve as well. The latest version of “Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination” builds on the company's commitment to helping organizations prepare employees and managers for the realities they face every day.The new “Preventing Workplace Harassment and Discrimination” course is available immediately and can be deployed as part of SHIFT's harassment prevention training programs for employees, managers, and supervisors. Like all SHIFT courses, it can be customized to reflect organizational policies, culture, industry-specific risks, and workplace realities.About SHIFT HR Compliance TrainingSHIFT HR Compliance Training is the only HR compliance training company founded by employment attorneys. The company provides engaging, legally compliant workplace training solutions designed to reduce risk, strengthen workplace culture, and help organizations meet compliance requirements across the United States and around the world. Through attorney-developed content, adaptive technology, and a focus on real-world application, SHIFT helps organizations deliver training that employees understand, remember, and apply.

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