@EdWorkforceCmte to Mark Up 10 Bills

— Tuesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will mark up 10 common-sense bills to strengthen education, support workers, and expand opportunity.

What:

Full Committee markup of H.R. 8781, Title IX Clarification Act of 2026; H.R. 4986, Parents Opt-in Protection Act; H.R. 8747, K-12 AI Literacy and Readiness Act of 2026; H.R. 8183, Modernizing Access to Talents, Credentials, and Hiring (MATCH) Act of 2026; H.R. 9723, Fit Future Act; H.R. 8660, Valuing Employee Stock Today (VEST) Act; H.R. 8347, Reinforcing Underserved, Rural, and Local (RURAL) Healthcare Act; H.R. 6213, Heat Workforce Standards Act of 2025; H.R. 8775, Ending Predator Access to Union Power Act; and H.R. 5267, American Franchise Act.

When:

10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026



Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Press:

The markup is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.