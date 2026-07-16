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@EdWorkforceCmte to Hold Georgia Field Hearing on AI Creating Opportunities Across America’s Workforce

On Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET, the Education and Workforce Committee will hold a field hearing in Augusta, Georgia titled “Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce.” This will be the Committee’s eighth hearing in a series examining artificial intelligence.

What:
Field hearing titled “Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce”
 
When:
10 a.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2026
 
Where:
Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, Hull McKnight Building, Augusta University, 1 11th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
 
Republican Witnesses:

  • Mr. Ajikumar Parayil, Founder and CEO, Manus Bio, Boston, Massachusetts
  • Mr. Brad Edenfield, Farmer and General Manager, RT Farms Inc., Burke County, Georgia
  • Dr. Jeffery Talbert, Professor and Department Chair in AI and Health, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, Department of Artificial Intelligence and Health, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia
Press:
Media planning to cover the hearing must RSVP to audra.mcgeorge@mail.house.gov. The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

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@EdWorkforceCmte to Hold Georgia Field Hearing on AI Creating Opportunities Across America’s Workforce

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