Mackenzie Announces Hearing on How Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information 

WASHINGTON — Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, chaired by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), will hold a "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information."



What:

Subcommittee hearing titled "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information" When:

10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, chaired by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), will hold a hearing titledSubcommittee hearing titled10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building

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