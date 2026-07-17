UDOT begins construction on multi-use trail in Vernal

Trail will connect two colleges, three schools and community destinations

SALT LAKE CITY (July 17, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation will begin construction Monday, July 20, on a multi-use trail that will make it safer and easier for students and residents to safely walk and bike between schools, neighborhoods and community destinations in Vernal.

The 1.9-mile trail will extend from 500 North (State Route 121) to U.S. Highway 40. It is the second Utah Trail Network project to begin construction.

Once completed, the trail will provide a more direct connection between several educational destinations, including Uintah High School, Terra Academy, Central Cove Early Learning Center, Uintah Basin Technical College and Utah State University Uintah Basin: Vernal Campus. The trail will also connect to an existing undercrossing under 500 North, making it easier for students to reach their campuses.

The trail will also connect residents to nearby community destinations, including a senior citizens center and two churches. In the future, the trail could serve as the starting point for extensions connecting the local trail system to Steinaker State Park.

“This trail brings together so many pieces of daily life in Vernal,” UDOT Region Three Director Rob Clayton said. “It will help students get to class, give residents another way to reach community services and lay the groundwork for greater connectivity. That’s what active transportation is meant to do: make everyday trips safer, easier and more accessible for everyone.”

Drivers can expect minimal traffic delays. Shoulders will be closed during construction, but lane closures are not anticipated.

Earlier this year, community partners, transportation leaders and Moab residents celebrated the start of construction of the first Utah Trail Network project. Once complete, the 0.7-mile Moab trail will help keep people off the highway and along the river, creating a safer and more continuous route to recreation destinations like Grandstaff Canyon and the “Whole Enchilada” biking route.

The Utah Trail Network system will eventually connect to 208 Utah towns and cities, 33 universities and community colleges, 74 high-capacity transit stations, 6 national parks and 25 state parks. When finished, 95% of all Utahns will live within one mile of a trail within the network.