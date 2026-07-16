UDOT advises drivers of weekend lane closures on I-80 and I-15

Work includes paving, bridge inspections and pavement testing in Tooele County, Parleys Canyon and Payson

SALT LAKE CITY (July 16, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for lane closures on Interstate 80 and Interstate 15 beginning Thursday, July 16 and continuing into early next week.

Eastbound I-80 between SR-36 and SR-201 will be reduced to one lane during the following times:

Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday, July 17

Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 18

The lane closures will allow crews to remove barriers and install new guardrails as part of the SR-36 and I-80 Improved project.

The project is widening SR-36 and adding an auxiliary lane on eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow. All three lanes in each direction on SR-36 are now open, but drivers can still expect temporary lane closures while crews complete final work. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the summer.

In Parleys Canyon, a single lane in both directions of I-80 near the Mt. Aire exit (Exit 132) will be closed on Saturday, July 18, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m for a biennial bridge inspection.

Drivers should also expect delays and nightly lane closures on I-80 from Mountain Dell Reservoir to Lambs Canyon due to a paving project.

Then, on Monday, July 20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, crews will close lanes on short segments of I-15 between Rocky Ridge, south of Santaquin, and Exit 248 in Payson for pavement testing. The work will continue during the same hours Tuesday night.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. You can also follow UDOT on X, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.