UDOT to close eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215

No direct access from I-80 to I-215 for up to 33 hours

SALT LAKE CITY (July 13, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 (Exit 117) tonight.

The ramp closure will begin on Monday, July 13, at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, July 15, at 5 a.m. Drivers on eastbound I-80 can detour onto southbound Bangerter Highway and then eastbound SR-20 to get back onto southbound I-215.

Because of other ramp closures already in place, drivers will not have direct access between I-80 and the I-215 interchange during this closure. Drivers should plan ahead and follow the posted detours. The following ramps are currently closed:

Eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215: Closed through July 20

Westbound I-80 to northbound I-215: Closed through July 20

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-215: Closed through mid-August

Redwood Road to northbound I-215: Closed through July 2027

During the closure, crews will pave the ramp connections, replace barriers and restripe the road. Additional traffic restrictions are underway or scheduled, including:

North Temple: North Temple from Redwood Road to 2200 West will be completely closed on Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m. until the early morning hours of Monday, July 20. This will also impact UTA’s TRAX, and a bus bridge will be provided during this closure. Following the closure daytime lane closures on North Temple will continue through August.

California Avenue: Watch for nightly lane closures on California Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday, July 20.

Redwood Road to southbound I-215: Expect the ramp from Redwood Road to southbound I-215 to be reduced to one lane every night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday, July 20.

Northbound I-215: Watch for lane closures on northbound I-215 each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday, July 20.

This work is part of the I-215 West Improved project, which began last summer. The project reached its halfway point in June, which included completing 13 bridges and shifting I-215 drivers onto several miles of new pavement. When construction is finished in late summer of 2027, crews will have repaved multiple sections of I-215, replaced 18 bridge decks and repaired 12 additional bridges.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. You can also follow UDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.