Public Notice for ADRC DOT Application

Dodge County Human Services and Health Department hereby provides notice that it intends to apply to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the following transportation projects under Section 5310 to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities in Dodge County:

One (1) Medium Roof Transit Bariatric Side Load Lift Van having five (5) ambulatory seating positions and two (2) wheelchair positions.

Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Brittany Borchardt, ADRC/Aging Services Supervisor at 920-386-3580 or at 199 County Rd DF, Juneau, WI 53039 or by email at adrc@co.dodge.wi.us.

Formal comments or requests for additional information must be received in writing or by email within 14 days after publication.