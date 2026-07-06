Gold Mountain Fire Credential Process Begins Tuesday, July 7

When evacuation areas are opened, residents will need a credential to access their homes and neighborhoods. This is to keep the areas safe. In order to have the credential at the time of areas being opened credentials can be picked up beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Time: 1 - 7 p.m.

Location: Ridgeway Elementary School, 1115 Clinton St, Ridgway, CO 81432

For reentry credentialing, property owners and residents must bring valid documentation that shows the address of a property in the reentry area. County staff will have a list of all impacted properties to verify.

If your driver’s license or photo ID lists a different address, other documentation that lists the property's name and address must be provided. Alternate forms of acceptable documents:

Utility bill

Vehicle registration

Vehicle insurance

Passport

Concealed carry permit

Renters or homeowners insurance

Hunting or fishing license

Credentialed residents will be required to show their reentry credentials to Traffic Control Point staff to be admitted to the area.

For anyone unable to get their credential on Tuesday, July 7 we will share information after it has been confirmed.

If you are not in the area or outside of the county right now will be able to pick up the identification when they come back to Ouray County.









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