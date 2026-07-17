Walton County Budget Workshop Schedule – July 2026
Walton County Budget Workshop Schedule – July 2026
The Walton County Board of County Commissioners is holding a series of budget workshops every Tuesday in July at 10:00 a.m. These workshops provide an opportunity for the Board and the public to review the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget and discuss county priorities.
Remaining Workshop Schedule:
📍 Tuesday, July 21 – Paxton Agricultural Center
📍 Tuesday, July 28 – South Walton Annex Boardroom
July 21 Workshop Agenda will include discussions on:
• North Walton Mosquito Control
• Section 8 Housing
• Office of Management and Budget
• County Administration
• Emergency Management
• Self-Insurance Fund for the County’s Health Insurance
• Sidewalk Fund
• Recreation Plat Fee Fund
• Preservation Fund
• MSBU (Municipal Service Benefit Unit) Fund
These workshops are open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend to learn more about the county’s budget process and how funding priorities are established for the coming fiscal year.
# # # # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.