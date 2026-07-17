Walton County Budget Workshop Schedule – July 2026

The Walton County Board of County Commissioners is holding a series of budget workshops every Tuesday in July at 10:00 a.m. These workshops provide an opportunity for the Board and the public to review the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget and discuss county priorities.

Remaining Workshop Schedule:

📍 Tuesday, July 21 – Paxton Agricultural Center

📍 Tuesday, July 28 – South Walton Annex Boardroom





July 21 Workshop Agenda will include discussions on:

• North Walton Mosquito Control

• Section 8 Housing

• Office of Management and Budget

• County Administration

• Emergency Management

• Self-Insurance Fund for the County’s Health Insurance

• Sidewalk Fund

• Recreation Plat Fee Fund

• Preservation Fund

• MSBU (Municipal Service Benefit Unit) Fund

These workshops are open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend to learn more about the county’s budget process and how funding priorities are established for the coming fiscal year.

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