Lajuana Rinker Pavilion Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Walton County officials, family and friends gathered to dedicate the Lajuana Rinker Pavilion at the South Walton Courthouse Annex, in honor of Lajuana Rinker, who served the Walton County Supervisor of Elections office with distinction for 24 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.