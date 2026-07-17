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Lajuana Rinker Pavilion Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Walton County officials, family and friends gathered to dedicate the Lajuana Rinker Pavilion at the South Walton Courthouse Annex, in honor of Lajuana Rinker, who served the Walton County Supervisor of Elections office with distinction for 24 years.

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Lajuana Rinker Pavilion Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

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