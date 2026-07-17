Crawford sworn in as President, FL Fire Chiefs' Association

South Walton Fire District Chief Ryan Crawford sworn in as President of the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association

Walton County – 07/17/26 – South Walton Fire District is proud to announce Fire Chief/ Administrator Ryan Crawford has officially been sworn in as President of the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association (FFCA), one of the state’s leading organizations representing fire and emergency services.

Chief Crawford was sworn into office by mentor and former SWFD Fire Chief Rick Talbert during the Association’s annual Executive Development Conference this month. The swearing-in marks the beginning of a one-year term, during which he will work alongside the FFCA Board to advance the fire service through professional development, education, advocacy, and the promotion of best practices that strengthen public safety across Florida.

“The Florida fire service is at an important crossroads,” Crawford said. “Our state is growing, our communities are evolving, and the demands placed on firefighters continue to increase. My focus as President is to ensure we continue equipping our members with the leadership, training, and advocacy they need to serve Florida's communities today and into the future.”

During his 25 years with South Walton Fire District, Crawford has remained actively involved in advancing the fire service through a variety of statewide leadership roles. This includes serving as the Region 1 Coordinator for Florida’s State Emergency Response Plan, Northwest Regional Director for the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association, and most recently, two years as the Association’s Vice President. He also serves as Florida Director for the Southeastern Division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

As President, Crawford will help guide the Association’s strategic priorities while representing the interests of Florida’s fire and emergency services agencies before state leaders and partner organizations.

Crawford’s appointment reflects South Walton Fire District’s commitment to making an impact beyond the communities it serves. While he will continue overseeing the District’s daily operations, his new role provides an opportunity to influence statewide initiatives, strengthen collaboration among fire service leaders, and help shape the future of emergency services across Florida.

(Article courtesy of South Walton Fire District. Photos courtesy of Florida Fire Chief's Association.)