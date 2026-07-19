Humanity's Team Launches Free 'Beyond Limits' Intensive July 24

"Beyond Limits" Free Intensive, Extending Steve Farrell's Decades-Long Mission to Awaken Conscious Living Worldwide

Free event on July 24 extends Steve Farrell's decades-long mission to awaken conscious living worldwide

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity's Team (HT), the global nonprofit organization dedicated to awakening humanity to a shared spiritual identity and inspiring conscious, compassionate living, today announced the launch of Beyond Limits , a free intensive event taking place July 24. The event marks the latest step in a body of work led by HT co-founder Steve Farrell that spans more than two decades of interfaith, cross-cultural community building.Founded by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell, Humanity's Team has grown into a worldwide network of country coordinators, teachers, and volunteers united by a single premise: that recognizing our fundamental oneness with each other and with life itself is the foundation for lasting personal transformation and global change.A Free Intensive Rooted in Decades of WorkBeyond Limits is designed as an accessible entry point into HT's teachings, offering participants five hours of content addressing the personal and collective challenges of living consciously in a fractured world. The event is free and open to the public, reflecting HT's mission-driven, nonprofit approach to spiritual education.Following the intensive, HT will open enrollment for Sacred Shift Coaching, a 13-week guided coaching program beginning August 12. The program is structured across four phases — Foundation, Shift, Embody, and Completion — and is designed to help participants translate insight into sustained, embodied change in daily life.Consistent with its nonprofit mission, Humanity's Team is pricing Sacred Shift Coaching well below comparable programs in the coaching marketplace. The organization made a deliberate decision to keep the program financially accessible, reflecting its belief that transformational work of this depth should not be reserved for those who can afford premium market rates."Every person has the capacity to move beyond the limitations of fear, separation, and self-doubt. When we awaken to the truth that we are deeply connected to one another, to life itself, and to something greater than ourselves, we don't just transform our own lives; we become part of the transformation our world is calling for. Beyond Limits is an invitation to begin that journey together." - Steve FarrellBuilding on a Legacy of Conscious CommunityUnder Farrell's leadership, Humanity's Team has cultivated initiatives including the Global Oneness Summit, HT Membership programming, and a growing library of teachings featuring voices such as Neale Donald Walsch, Jean Houston, and other leaders in the conscious living space. The organization's country coordinator network extends its reach into communities around the world, reflecting HT's commitment to grassroots, locally led engagement alongside its digital programming.Beyond Limits and Sacred Shift Coaching represent HT's continued investment in making its message accessible to new audiences, while deepening the experience available to its existing community of supporters and members.About Humanity's TeamHumanity's Team is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to awakening humanity to our essential Oneness and inspiring people everywhere to live and act accordingly. Co-founded by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell, HT operates through a worldwide network of coordinators, teachers, and community programs, offering courses, coaching, membership programming, and events aimed at fostering personal transformation and collective conscious living.For more information about Beyond Limits, Sacred Shift Coaching, or Humanity's Team, visit http://humanitysteam.org/summits/beyond-limits

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