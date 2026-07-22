Humanity's Team Worldwide Names 68 Volunteer Country Coordinators to Confront the World's 'Sense of Separation'

Steve Farrell Humanity's Team's Country Coordinators share in our commitment to making conscious living prevalent worldwide by 2040

As Division Deepens Across the Globe, a 23-Year-Old Nonprofit Mobilizes Thousands Around One Radical Choice: Generosity Over Hoarding

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity's Team Worldwide today confirmed a volunteer network of 68 Country Coordinators spanning six continents, each charged with turning one diagnosis of the world's dysfunction into local, everyday action.The diagnosis: separation. Not just a philosophical idea, says Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team Worldwide, but an increasingly measurable and addressable root cause behind conflict, inequality, and ecological collapse — what Albert Einstein once called "an optical delusion of consciousness.""Science is now affirming what wisdom traditions have said for centuries: we are fundamentally connected, and that changes everything about how we live, individually and collectively," Farrell said.Farrell has spent over two decades building the case that this delusion is learnable — and unlearnable. Where old models reward accumulation and self-interest, Humanity's Team's coordinators argue for a straightforward alternative: hoarding becomes generosity. Not an idealistic slogan, they say, but the most practical response available to a world confronting scarcity, climate strain, and social fracture at once.Farrell's vision is carried into daily practice by Christine Glenn, who leads Humanity's Team World Regions. Her steady, heart-centered leadership has helped cultivate the sense of purpose and belonging that allows coordinators across vastly different cultures and countries to operate as one connected team, in service of the mission Farrell and co-founder Neale Donald Walsch set in motion in 2003."This isn't a PR campaign. It's 68 volunteers around the world, all in because they believe this is the most important message humanity needs to hear — and live into — right now," Farrell said.Countries represented by the volunteer network, and their coordinators, include:Country Country CoordinatorAlbania - Elisabeta GuriArgentina - Susana BelloAustralia - Lynn LangmanAzerbaijan - Gunay RahimliBangladesh - Rokhsana RezaBolivia - Arnold BeltranBrazil - Mauricio LuzBulgaria - Dina MaleshkovaCanada - Christine GlennChile - Gonzalo ZapataChina - Yulai WanColombia - Nanda LopezCosta Rica - Natalia RodríguezCroatia - Sasa RabiCzech - Republic Zuzana Krajícová (Suzie)Denmark - Jacob Bliksted SoerensenDominican Republic - Mila FernandezEgypt - Maryanne StoudEcuador - Francisco PólitEstonia - Delia RandmaeEthiopia - Abeselom ChernetFinland - Pasi KahkonenFrance - Véronique NavetteGermany - Irina StefanucGreece - Maria Olon-TsarouchaGuatemala - Pablo IzaguirreGuinea - Mohamed Saidu BahHonduras - Raul EscobarHungary - Krisztina TavaszIraq - Barzan KheroItaly - Carmelina ZulloJapan - Masa OkuKenya - Dennis Taban OkenyKyrgyzstan - Omurbek ShambetovLatvia - Ineta AulikaLiberia - Amb. Bishop Murphy T. Jackson, PhDMalawi - Steven ChinsendenjiMexico - Karina SanchezMorocco - Mouna BoubdirNepal - Sharmila YogiNetherlands - Elisabeth van der MeerNew Zealand - John CoombsNigeria - Rahinatu Adamu HussainiPakistan - Sahrish KazmiPanama - Louise MahoneyParaguay - Kiki RivasPeru - Sahit HidalgoPhilippines - Elmer Garchitorena, BMsc.Poland - Marta WoźniakRepublic of Ireland - Marie WeldonRepublic of South Korea - Sondra DoeRomania - Loredana MannRwanda - Ladislas Yassin NkundabanyangaSaudi Arabia - Tiina-Maija BergmanScotland Kari GeorgievSerbia - Maja BeganovicSlovenia - Katja AmbrusSouth Africa - Ian WicksSpain - Inaki Gil HerraizSweden - Chaomi GongTaiwan - Taruja PengThailand - Lynn SuttonTrinidad & Tobago - Bibi ShanazTurkey - Ufuk Ebru DolenekeUganda - Nsamba UmaruUnited Kingdom - David ParejoVenezuela - Victor LopezZambia - Olden HamabibiEach coordinator adapts the same core message to their own culture and community.Farrell and Humanity's Team Worldwide are calling on media, community leaders, and the public to look closely at the growing body of research on human interconnection — and at the volunteers already putting it into practice, country by country, under his continued leadership.Those interested in learning more about becoming a Country Coordinator or Country Contact are warmly invited to write to Christine Glenn at Christine.glenn@humanitysteam.org. Visit our Country Coordinators page https://www.humanitysteam.org/country-coordinators About Humanity's Team WorldwideHumanity's Team Worldwide is a global, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to awakening humanity to the truth of our essential Oneness — with each other, with all forms of life, and with the planet. Founded in 2003 by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell, the organization has grown into a network of volunteer coordinators spanning 68 countries, each working to translate the principle of Oneness into practical action within their own communities. Its mission: make conscious living prevalent by 2040. To learn more, visit https://www.humanitysteam.org

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