Humanity's Team Worldwide Names 68 Volunteer Country Coordinators to Confront the World's 'Sense of Separation'
As Division Deepens Across the Globe, a 23-Year-Old Nonprofit Mobilizes Thousands Around One Radical Choice: Generosity Over HoardingBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanity's Team Worldwide today confirmed a volunteer network of 68 Country Coordinators spanning six continents, each charged with turning one diagnosis of the world's dysfunction into local, everyday action.
The diagnosis: separation. Not just a philosophical idea, says Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team Worldwide, but an increasingly measurable and addressable root cause behind conflict, inequality, and ecological collapse — what Albert Einstein once called "an optical delusion of consciousness."
"Science is now affirming what wisdom traditions have said for centuries: we are fundamentally connected, and that changes everything about how we live, individually and collectively," Farrell said.
Farrell has spent over two decades building the case that this delusion is learnable — and unlearnable. Where old models reward accumulation and self-interest, Humanity's Team's coordinators argue for a straightforward alternative: hoarding becomes generosity. Not an idealistic slogan, they say, but the most practical response available to a world confronting scarcity, climate strain, and social fracture at once.
Farrell's vision is carried into daily practice by Christine Glenn, who leads Humanity's Team World Regions. Her steady, heart-centered leadership has helped cultivate the sense of purpose and belonging that allows coordinators across vastly different cultures and countries to operate as one connected team, in service of the mission Farrell and co-founder Neale Donald Walsch set in motion in 2003.
"This isn't a PR campaign. It's 68 volunteers around the world, all in because they believe this is the most important message humanity needs to hear — and live into — right now," Farrell said.
Countries represented by the volunteer network, and their coordinators, include:
Country Country Coordinator
Albania - Elisabeta Guri
Argentina - Susana Bello
Australia - Lynn Langman
Azerbaijan - Gunay Rahimli
Bangladesh - Rokhsana Reza
Bolivia - Arnold Beltran
Brazil - Mauricio Luz
Bulgaria - Dina Maleshkova
Canada - Christine Glenn
Chile - Gonzalo Zapata
China - Yulai Wan
Colombia - Nanda Lopez
Costa Rica - Natalia Rodríguez
Croatia - Sasa Rabi
Czech - Republic Zuzana Krajícová (Suzie)
Denmark - Jacob Bliksted Soerensen
Dominican Republic - Mila Fernandez
Egypt - Maryanne Stoud
Ecuador - Francisco Pólit
Estonia - Delia Randmae
Ethiopia - Abeselom Chernet
Finland - Pasi Kahkonen
France - Véronique Navette
Germany - Irina Stefanuc
Greece - Maria Olon-Tsaroucha
Guatemala - Pablo Izaguirre
Guinea - Mohamed Saidu Bah
Honduras - Raul Escobar
Hungary - Krisztina Tavasz
Iraq - Barzan Khero
Italy - Carmelina Zullo
Japan - Masa Oku
Kenya - Dennis Taban Okeny
Kyrgyzstan - Omurbek Shambetov
Latvia - Ineta Aulika
Liberia - Amb. Bishop Murphy T. Jackson, PhD
Malawi - Steven Chinsendenji
Mexico - Karina Sanchez
Morocco - Mouna Boubdir
Nepal - Sharmila Yogi
Netherlands - Elisabeth van der Meer
New Zealand - John Coombs
Nigeria - Rahinatu Adamu Hussaini
Pakistan - Sahrish Kazmi
Panama - Louise Mahoney
Paraguay - Kiki Rivas
Peru - Sahit Hidalgo
Philippines - Elmer Garchitorena, BMsc.
Poland - Marta Woźniak
Republic of Ireland - Marie Weldon
Republic of South Korea - Sondra Doe
Romania - Loredana Mann
Rwanda - Ladislas Yassin Nkundabanyanga
Saudi Arabia - Tiina-Maija Bergman
Scotland Kari Georgiev
Serbia - Maja Beganovic
Slovenia - Katja Ambrus
South Africa - Ian Wicks
Spain - Inaki Gil Herraiz
Sweden - Chaomi Gong
Taiwan - Taruja Peng
Thailand - Lynn Sutton
Trinidad & Tobago - Bibi Shanaz
Turkey - Ufuk Ebru Doleneke
Uganda - Nsamba Umaru
United Kingdom - David Parejo
Venezuela - Victor Lopez
Zambia - Olden Hamabibi
Each coordinator adapts the same core message to their own culture and community.
Farrell and Humanity's Team Worldwide are calling on media, community leaders, and the public to look closely at the growing body of research on human interconnection — and at the volunteers already putting it into practice, country by country, under his continued leadership.
Those interested in learning more about becoming a Country Coordinator or Country Contact are warmly invited to write to Christine Glenn at Christine.glenn@humanitysteam.org. Visit our Country Coordinators page https://www.humanitysteam.org/country-coordinators
About Humanity's Team Worldwide
Humanity's Team Worldwide is a global, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to awakening humanity to the truth of our essential Oneness — with each other, with all forms of life, and with the planet. Founded in 2003 by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell, the organization has grown into a network of volunteer coordinators spanning 68 countries, each working to translate the principle of Oneness into practical action within their own communities. Its mission: make conscious living prevalent by 2040. To learn more, visit https://www.humanitysteam.org.
Dee Meyer
Humanity's Team
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