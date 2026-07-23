Humanity's Team Launches New Entry-Level Membership, Making Transformational Education Accessible to All at Low Cost

World held in hands beautiful blue, yellow and white.

The 23-year-old nonprofit's $199/year tier puts hundreds of teaching hours from the world's leading consciousness teachers within reach of a global audience.

Turn on the news, and you're looking at the world our belief in separation has built. Humanity Stream and Humanity Stream+ exist to offer the alternative: practical wisdom for how to live consciously.” — Steve Farrell

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity's Team , the global nonprofit dedicated to making conscious living prevalent worldwide by 2040, today announced the launch of a new membership tier — Humanity Stream — priced at $199/year ($19.99/month), alongside an expanded Humanity Stream+ at $299/year ($29.99/month). Together, the two tiers give members access to a combined library of hundreds of hours of transformational teaching, at a fraction of what a single entry-level Masterclass typically costs in the transformational education industry today — often priced around $349 for one course alone."We're not a for-profit with a bottom line," said Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team. "We're a nonprofit with a deadline. Our deadline is 2040 — the point by which we believe humanity can reach a tipping point toward a sustainable, flourishing world. Pricing our membership this way isn't a business decision. It's a mission decision."Why Now: The Cost of an Optical DelusionAlbert Einstein once observed that human beings suffer from "an optical delusion of consciousness" — a felt sense of separation from one another and from the world around us. Mystics, wisdom traditions, and increasingly, scientists across disciplines, point to the same underlying truth: everything is deeply interconnected, interrelated, and interdependent — one body we might call universe, cosmos, life, or the divine.Farrell argues that this delusion of separation is not abstract — it has consequences. It shows up in an extraction economy that prices planet and people at their lowest to generate profit at its highest. It shows up in hoarding, in a world that now contains a trillionaire alongside enduring poverty. It shows up in a culture that worships entertainment, sports, and wealth celebrities over wisdom, service, and connection."Turn on the news, and you're looking at the world our belief in separation has built," Farrell said. "Humanity Stream and Humanity Stream+ exist to offer the alternative — practical wisdom for how to live consciously, in every part of life. When we live from interconnection instead of separation, we enter flow. We become open-hearted, in service, stewards of the world around us. And we live more powerful, more peaceful, more joyful lives."Two Tiers, One MissionHumanity Stream — $199/year or $19.99/month The new entry-level membership includes access to more than 250 programs and Masterclasses, featuring teaching from Neale Donald Walsch, Steve Farrell, Christy Whitman, and many others — along with guided practices, live community events, and the full foundation of Humanity's Team's conscious-living curriculum.Humanity Stream+ — $299/year or $29.99/month Humanity's Team's flagship membership includes everything in Humanity Stream, plus access to a library of more than 300 Masterclasses and programs from renowned teachers including Gregg Braden, Suzanne Giesemann, Bruce Lipton, Lynne McTaggart, Nassim Haramein, the Wayne Dyer family, and many others — as well as exclusive global summits, live workshops, member-exclusive events, and early access to new programming.By comparison, a single entry-level Masterclass in the transformational education industry commonly costs around $349 on its own. Both Humanity's Team tiers offer a full year of ongoing teaching, community, and practice for less than that price.A Global Community, Not Just a Content LibraryUnlike traditional streaming platforms built around passive content consumption, Humanity Stream and Humanity Stream+ are designed around ongoing practice and genuine connection. Members from more than 100 countries take part in live conversations, watch parties, guided practices, and member gatherings throughout the year — supporting one another as they integrate conscious living into their homes, relationships, workplaces, and communities.Every Membership Helps Someone ElseEvery Humanity Stream and Humanity Stream+ membership supports Humanity's Team's One-for-One initiative: for every new paid membership, the organization provides a membership to someone who otherwise might not have access to these resources — extending conscious living across cultures, communities, and economic circumstances."Our mission has always been larger than creating programs," Farrell added. "We're building a worldwide movement of people committed to living consciously and recognizing our interconnectedness. Through One-for-One, every new member helps open the door for someone else to begin their own journey. When one life changes, it creates the possibility for countless others to change as well."About Humanity's TeamHumanity's Team is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to making conscious living prevalent worldwide by 2040. Co-founded more than 23 years ago by bestselling author Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell, Humanity's Team inspires people to awaken to our shared spiritual identity and to express that awareness through compassion, unity, and service to all life. Through Humanity Stream, Humanity Stream+, educational programs, global summits, and an international community spanning more than 100 countries, Humanity's Team is helping create a flourishing future for people and the planet.Media Contact Humanity's Team www.HumanitysTeam.org

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