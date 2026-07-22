Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell: The World's Problems Share One Root Cause — And It's Not One We're Fighting About

World held in hands beautiful blue, yellow and white.

The authors argue the world's crises are symptoms of one root cause: the belief that we are separate.

It's fixed by going to the root — and the root is that we've forgotten we're not separate from each other or from the planet we're standing on.” — Steve Farrell

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell are releasing " An Important Letter to Humanity ," a public call to action arguing that the world's compounding crises — political division, ecological disruption, and record loneliness in the midst of record wealth — are not separate problems requiring separate solutions, but symptoms of a single root cause, which they argue is treatable.Originally written in spring 2025, the letter is being widely re-released this month. The authors argue the pattern they warned about has only intensified: the world now holds its first trillionaire, they note, even as reported rates of anxiety and isolation continue to climb. They argue that the global economy still treats the planet's resources as infinite inputs rather than as part of a finite, living system, and that a culture increasingly reveres celebrity over life itself."Our world is at a crossroads," the letter states. "The hour has come when silence and delay are no longer options. The hour has come to act."Walsch, author of the Conversations with God series, and Farrell, co-founder and worldwide executive director of the Boulder-based nonprofit Humanity's Team , argue that beneath all of it sits a single false belief: that we are separate — from one another, from the Earth, and from life itself."Albert Einstein warned us that the notion of separateness is an 'optical delusion,'" the letter reads. "And it is this delusion of separation that has become the seedbed of our collective dysfunction."The authors say this isn't an abstract diagnosis — it's a practical one, with a practical remedy. Treat the root cause, they argue, and the downstream symptoms change with it: extraction becomes stewardship. Hoarding becomes generosity. Loneliness becomes belonging."We've built an upside-down world," said Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team. "We measure success in extraction, not stewardship. We call it winning when one person hoards what could sustain thousands. We give our reverence to actors and athletes and give almost none to the Earth that sustains us. None of that is fixed by treating the symptoms one at a time. It's fixed by going to the root — and the root is that we've forgotten we're not separate from each other or from the planet we're standing on. Imagine what changes if eight billion people remembered that at once. This isn't a fantasy. It may be the most practical work on Earth."The letter calls for a new kind of activism — one that pairs inner transformation with outward action. It urges individuals, faith leaders, and institutions to confront divisive narratives, practice unity in daily life, and act now on behalf of the planet and human dignity."To live in this awareness is not an abstract spiritual ideal," the letter says. "It is a practical necessity. Unity calls us to listen rather than judge. It calls us to treat every person with the dignity and integrity they deserve.""We are not separate beings fighting for survival in a hostile universe," the letter states. "We are expressions of one life, emanations of one Source, members of a single human family sharing a single planetary home."Humanity's Team is inviting media outlets, podcast hosts, faith communities, and organizations to publish excerpts or the full letter, host community readings and dialogues, and interview Walsch and Farrell about the letter's central claim: that the world's crises are symptoms, not causes — and that, in the authors' view, the actual cause is one we already have the tools to address.The full text of "An Important Letter to Humanity," along with discussion guides and media assets, is available at humanitysteam.org/letter.About Neale Donald WalschNeale Donald Walsch is the author of the groundbreaking Conversations with God series and numerous other bestselling books translated into dozens of languages. His work has inspired millions to explore the intersection of spirituality, personal transformation, and social change. More information is available at nealedonaldwalsch.com.About Steve Farrell and Humanity's TeamSteve Farrell is Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2003 and dedicated to awakening the world to Oneness through conscious education, community building, and spiritual activism. For more than two decades, Farrell has led global summits, online programs, and initiatives that bridge inner growth with outer impact. Humanity's Team serves a global community of more than 1.4 million people across over 100 countries through digital platforms, live events, and partnerships with thought leaders across spirituality, science, and social transformation. More information is available at humanitysteam.org

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