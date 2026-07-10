July 9 - Commission Meeting Recap

The Jefferson County Commission met, vetted, and approved 58 resolutions this week. Highlights include the following. You can view both the Pre-Commission and Commission meetings in our online livestream archive.

There were four presentations at Thursday's Commission meeting:



The Commission wished Dorothea Robinson a happy retirement after 31 years of service at Jefferson County! While she served in many different positions over the years, she is known as being one of the best Principal Buyers in the Finance Dept.

Commission recognized the departments of Finance and Budget Management on Thursday for achieving Triple Crown status from the Government Finance Officers Association. The Triple Crown is given to those who have achieved a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting, and Distinguished Budget Presentation. Jefferson County is one of just 441 governments that received the award.

Jefferson County Commission and President Jimmie Stephens presented a proclamation recognizing the life and service of Assistant District Attorney William "Bill" North on Thursday. His brother accepted the proclamation on behalf of the family and spoke briefly about his dedication to helping others during his 29 years in the Bessemer District Attorney's Office.

Public Hearings:

There was one public hearing (P&Z Case Z-26-0014). This was the second time the case has come before the Commission. It is a residential development of 60 single family homes and 3 estate lots. Concerns centered around draining and additional traffic on Lou George Loop road. The proposal passed with Commissioner Jimmie Stephens voting against it.

All other resolutions were passed except for item #36 which was pulled for separate consideration. This was the one-year renewal of an agreement with Rotolo Consultants for $1,315,241.50 for maintenance of various locations in ALDOT right of way. Also contributing to this agreement is UAB and the City of Birmingham. After discussion, the resolution did pass.

Under Community Services there were 6 resolutions involving grants to different organizations to address homelessness in Jefferson County.

Organization Amount Pathways - Emergency Shelter Operations $50,000 - CDBG funds Pathways - Homelessness Prevention $31,836.34 One Roof - Entry System grant agreement $50,0000 (not to exceed) One Roof $47,202.63 - Federal Emergency Solutions Grant funds Bridge Ministries - Homelessness prevention $85,000 Cooperative Downtown Ministries - Emergency Shelter Operations $50,000 (not to exceed) CDBG funds





Community Grants by District:

District 1 - Commissioner Lashunda Scales:

Community Grant to the City of Center Point for $3,750 for its Back-to-school Pre-registration event and schools supplies distribution.

No items this meeting for District 2 or District 3

District 4 - Commissioner Joe Knight:

Community Grant with Leadership Trussville for $7,500 to assist with its 2026 educational program.

District 5 - Commissioner Mike Bolin:

Community Grant with Mtn. Brook City Schools Foundation for $5,000 to support the professional development, technology and library enhancements of Mtn. Brook City Schools.



