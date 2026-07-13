JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES MORE THAN $314,000 FOR ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDING SHELTER AND SERV

The Jefferson County Commission last week approved over $314,000 to local Homeless Provider Agencies fighting homelessness in Jefferson County. The funds will be administered through our Community Services Department and come from the county’s federal funding sources. The breakdown for the Homeless Provider Agencies are as follows.

Organization Amount – fund source Pathways – Emergency Shelter Operations $50,000 CDBG funds Pathways – Homelessness Prevention $31,836 ARPA funds One Roof – Entry System grant agreement $50,000 CDBG funds One Roof $47,202 – Federal Emergency Solutions Grant Funds Bridge Ministries – Homelessness prevention $85,000 Federal ESG funds Cooperative Downtown Ministries – Emergency Shelter Operations $50,000 CDBG funds

“Using the county’s federal funds, these organizations in our community help provide emergency shelter and services to prevent homelessness in our community and allow the participant to gain skills they need to improve their quality of life,” said Director of Community Services Frederick Hamilton. “This is just one of the many ways we are trying to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and support wrap-around services.”

The Jefferson County Department of Community Services also provides funding through CDBG grants for neighborhood housing improvements such as roofs, HVAC systems, plumbing, and other housing repairs, for citizens living within the Jefferson County HUD Consortium, which is all the county except for Birmingham, Bessemer, Hoover, Sumiton, and Helena. Birmingham and Bessemer are HUD Entitlement cities and received their own allocation of HUD funding. Hoover, Sumiton, and Helena chose not to participate in the county’s consortium.

The Commission has also approved $530,000 in ARPA funds toward 7 Habitat for Humanity single-family homes for eligible participants, two of which were just completed at the beginning of July.

Founded in 1819, Jefferson County is the most populated county in the State with more than 670,000 residents. It is governed by five commissioners elected from specific districts. Commission meetings are listed on the county website calendar at JCCAL.organd can be watched live, along with all Planning and Zoning Board meetings. A video archive of those meetings is also available on our website.