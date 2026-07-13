Emergency Lane Closure: Rocky Ridge Rd and Dolly Ridge

An emergency lane closure will be in effect immediately at the intersection of Rocky Ridge Road and Dolly Ridge Road. We have identified a sub-grade subsidence failure that is creating a hazardous roadway condition. Northbound and Southbound traffic on Rocky Ridge Road will be reduced to one lane, directed by flaggers, and drivers will experience delayed signal timing through the work zone. Motorists should expect traffic delays and use extra caution when traveling through the area. Please allow additional travel time or consider using an alternate route if possible. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as this work is completed to improve traffic operations.

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