SANDOVAL COUNTY: PLEASE BE AWARE!
SANDOVAL COUNTY: PLEASE BE AWARE!
The New Mexico Department of Health is warning people that there have been cases where illicit fentanyl was sold by mistake as cocaine or methamphetamine.
To lower the risk of harm, NMDOH advises that people who are using such drugs should:
- Carry naloxone (Narcan).
- Use small amounts of these drugs.
- Avoid mixing drugs.
- Test substances.
- Have a trusted person nearby.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, VIS:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.