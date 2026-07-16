SANDOVAL COUNTY: PLEASE BE AWARE!

The New Mexico Department of Health is warning people that there have been cases where illicit fentanyl was sold by mistake as cocaine or methamphetamine.

To lower the risk of harm, NMDOH advises that people who are using such drugs should:

Carry naloxone (Narcan).

Use small amounts of these drugs.

Avoid mixing drugs.

Test substances.

Have a trusted person nearby.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VIS:

www.NMHarmReduction.org