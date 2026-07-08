Sandoval County Introduces New Technology to Combat Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus Mosquitoes Known to Carry Multiple Viruses

This new approach disrupts the life cycle of these mosquitoes at the larval stage.

Bernalillo, NM, June 26, 2026: Sandoval County Public Works announced that it is applying new technology this summer to combat mosquito populations, specifically the Aedes Aegypti and Aedes albopictus species. In making the announcement, Mark Hatzenbuhler, Director of Public Works, said, “We know that these mosquitoes carry life-threatening viruses; our goal is to reduce the mosquito population using effective and safe technology and methods. This summer, we are adding a new technology that disrupts the mosquito life cycle at the larval stage, preventing the hatching of adult mosquitoes. This biological, non-chemical control is distributed as a mist from specialized equipment secured on a custom pick-up truck.”

Addressing the science and equipment was Paul C. Sandoval, Ph.D., MA. TLT, President of Roadrunner Public Health, Inc., the Vector Control Services engaged by Sandoval County. He explained, “When we reduce the mosquito population, we then reduce the human infection and death rates in a community. This truck shoots a mist 100 feet in the air so that it can drift over houses and buildings and land on places that hold water, ideal for mosquito breeding. Think of items such as flower pot saucers, pool covers, water cisterns, and more. This biological control is a naturally occurring bacterium found in the soil, and is formulated to be dispersed through water. It is harmless to humans and animals.”

Dr. Sandoval also cautions that these mosquitoes are known to be day biters. He recommends that residents reduce time outdoors during peak mosquito flight time, which is between 3 PM and 11 AM. Also, he suggests that appropriate precautions, such as approved repellants, should be used on the body, clothes, hats, and gloves. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/index.html.

According to Sandoval County, the Public Health Road Runner 54564 truck carries the equipment, and residents will hear the machine operating and see the mist as it moves through neighborhoods. The first areas to be treated in Sandoval County will be along the Rio Grande and the Bosque, as these are breeding grounds for these mosquitoes. The mister truck will go into service in July 2026.

“The mister truck is just one approach to vector control,” Mr. Hatzenbuhler shared, “We take the mosquito threat seriously. Our vector program is multi-pronged and deployed throughout the county to mitigate mosquito populations.”

The County’s Vector Control Program includes:

Truck-mounted Ultra Low volume electric foggers for adult mosquitoes;

4-wheel, 4x4 ATVs, fitted with application equipment for turf mosquito control;

Max II 6x6 with tracks that can deploy larvicides into 30-foot-deep water locations;

Other trucks equipped with thermal foggers for killing adult mosquitoes;

Side by Side ATVs equipped for adult and larval applications; and

A drone used for surveillance and larvicide placements.

In addition, there are trucks equipped to transport Gambusia fish used as biological control in specified waters, multiple traps for mosquito surveys, and a mobile laboratory for additional on-site virus testing when necessary.