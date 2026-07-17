- Utah's Employment Summary: June 2026

SALT LAKE CITY (July 17, 2026) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for June 2026 increased an estimated 1.5% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 26,300 jobs since June 2025. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,790,300.

June’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.6%, down a tenth of a percentage point from its level in May. Approximately 66,200 Utahns are unemployed. The June national unemployment rate is estimated at 4.2%, a tenth of a percentage point below its level in May.

“Utah’s economy remains resilient with strong job growth and low unemployment,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Department of Workforce Services. “We are seeing a natural re-balancing as retirements moderate labor force participation, while younger generations invest in education to meet the high-skill opportunities within our expanding industries.”

Utah’s June private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.8%, or a 26,600-job increase. Seven of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by professional and business services (11,800 jobs), education and health services (5,800 jobs), and construction (3,400 jobs). Information (-1,100 jobs), manufacturing (-400 jobs), and natural resources (-300 jobs) experienced the largest year-over-year job losses.

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