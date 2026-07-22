- First Lady Abby Cox promotes early literacy at The Road Home’s FINCH facility

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY (July 21, 2026) - Utah First Lady Abby Cox and the Utah Office of Homeless Services joined children and families at The Road Home’s Family Interim Non-Congregate Housing (FINCH) facility in South Salt Lake to celebrate the power of reading and highlight the importance of early childhood literacy for every child, regardless of their circumstances.

During the visit, First Lady Cox read stories with children, met with families and encouraged young readers to discover the joy and opportunity that books can provide.

"Reading with a child is one of the most powerful investments we can make in their future," said First Lady Abby Cox. "Books help children build confidence, strengthen their imagination and develop the skills they need to succeed in school and in life. Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of reading."

Research consistently shows that children who are read to regularly develop stronger language and literacy skills. For children experiencing homelessness or housing instability, access to books and positive learning experiences can provide consistency, encourage healthy development and help prepare them for success in the classroom.

“Early childhood literacy is a critical building block for a child's education, which ultimately helps shape future opportunities and workforce readiness," said Workforce Services Commissioner Casey Cameron. "This partnership reflects our department's holistic commitment to supporting Utah families.”

The Utah Office of Homeless Services and Department of Workforce Services partnered with The Road Home through the department's America 250 Book Drive. Employees donated nearly 9,000 books during the statewide effort, which will be distributed to more than 50 nonprofit organizations throughout July. During today’s event, Midvale Mayor Dustin Gettel also received a large book donation for the Connie Crosby Family Resource Center.

The Road Home is Utah’s largest provider of emergency shelter and supportive services, helping individuals and families transition into stable housing. As part of this effort, the organization operates FINCH, a facility that offers temporary housing and onsite support for up to 85 families working toward permanent housing.

"Supporting families experiencing homelessness means investing in both their immediate needs and their future," said State Homeless Coordinator Tyler Clancy. "We're grateful to First Lady Cox for helping shine a light on the importance of early literacy and the positive impact it can have on children and families across Utah."

“Education can change the trajectory of a child's life, and access to books is where that journey often begins,” said Michelle Flynn, CEO of the Road Home. “Reading together builds confidence, curiosity and opportunity. Every book shared with a child is an investment in a future where homelessness does not define what's possible.

Today's event also reinforced Utah's ongoing commitment to expanding access to books and encouraging families to make reading part of their daily routine. Even reading together for a few minutes each day can strengthen family bonds and build the foundation for lifelong learning.

To learn more about First Lady Abby Cox’s Literacy Initiative, visit the Show Up website, which will be updated with upcoming events and programs. Information regarding Utah’s upcoming Statewide Read-A-Thon on Oct. 2, 2026, will be updated on the site.

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