- Workforce Services Hosts Virtual Job Fair July 9

SALT LAKE CITY (July 6, 2026) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday, July 9. More than 50 Utah employers will participate in the no-cost online event. Employers are hiring for more than 2,000 open positions statewide.

“The virtual job fair offers a way for job seekers to connect directly with hiring managers across the state, making it easy to explore new career opportunities from the comfort of home,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “We encourage anyone looking for a new opportunity to update their resume and join us for the virtual job fair.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in health care, local government, manufacturing, construction, education, retail, food and beverage distribution, transportation, hospitality and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers should come prepared with their resume and a professional photo to upload to their profile. They can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, July 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to ‘my Job Search.’ Find the event on your dashboard and select it. On the day of the event, sign back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search from approximately 25,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employers who want to participate in the no-cost event should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/employer/localteams.html.

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