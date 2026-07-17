Đurić Confers with NASA Assistant Administrator for Interagency Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met in Washington with NASA Assistant Administrator for Interagency Relations Kathleen Karika.

Minister Đurić welcomed the Republic of Serbia’s accession to the Artemis Accords, noting that this was the first concrete activity implemented within the framework of the Strategic Dialogue between Serbia and the United States of America.

Đurić emphasised that relations between the Republic of Serbia and the United States in the fields of science, technology and education are underpinned by several important bilateral agreements, which attest to the continuous and institutionalised cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that Serbia’s accession to the Artemis Accords represents an important step towards strengthening the country’s international standing in the fields of science, innovation and advanced technologies, as well as confirmation of Serbia’s commitment to participating in global initiatives that are shaping the future of peaceful space exploration.

According to Minister Đurić, joining the community of signatory countries creates opportunities for more intensive cooperation between Serbian research institutions, universities and high-technology companies and leading international partners. Such cooperation could contribute to the further development of science and technology in Serbia, as well as to the country’s greater participation in international research and innovation projects.

The Minister added that this step would also provide further impetus for the development of young scientists and engineers and enhance Serbia’s competitiveness in high-technology sectors. He underscored Serbia’s ambition to serve as an active partner in initiatives that contribute to scientific progress and the development of technologies benefiting humanity as a whole.

The two officials also discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Serbia and NASA in areas of mutual interest, agreeing that there is considerable potential for the development of the partnership in the period ahead.

Minister Đurić invited NASA representatives to visit Specialised Expo 2027, noting that the event would provide an opportunity to showcase the latest achievements in science, technology and innovation, while also bringing together scientific institutions, companies and partners from around the world.