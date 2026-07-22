NHO Revive Announces Expanded Access Protocol for Daraxonrasib

NHO Revive will offer pre-approval access to Daraxonrasib for eligible stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients through an Expanded Access Protocol.

NEBRASKA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NHO Revive is pleased to announce the upcoming activation of an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) for Daraxonrasib, expected to begin next week. This program is designed to provide eligible patients with access to Daraxonrasib prior to potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Expanded Access, sometimes referred to as compassionate use, allows certain patients with serious or life-threatening conditions who may not qualify for an ongoing clinical trial to receive access to an investigational treatment when specific eligibility criteria are met.

Once the protocol is active, NHO Revive will begin accepting referrals from healthcare providers as well as inquiries from patients who may be interested in learning whether they qualify for the program. Access will remain available until Daraxonrasib receives FDA approval or the Expanded Access Protocol is otherwise discontinued. The Expanded Access Protocol is intended for eligible patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer who are unable to tolerate their current treatment or whose disease has progressed on their current line of treatment, as determined by their treating physician.

Daraxonrasib is currently an investigational therapy and has not yet been approved by the FDA.

"We are committed to helping patients access promising investigational therapies whenever appropriate," said Dr. Kailash Mosalpura, Medical Oncologist at Nebraska Hematology-Oncology. "The Expanded Access Program reflects our ongoing dedication to providing additional treatment opportunities for eligible patients while the regulatory review process continues."

Patients and physicians interested in learning more about the Expanded Access Protocol or determining potential eligibility are encouraged to contact NHO Revive.

About NHO Revive

NHO Revive is a joint initiative between Nebraska Hematology Oncology (NHO) and Revive Research Institute, combining decades of clinical expertise and pioneering research.

For more information: https://nhoreviveresearch.com/

About Nebraska Hematology Oncology:

Nebraska Hematology-Oncology has been serving Lincoln and surrounding communities since 1997. With seven Physicians, 13 Advanced Practice Providers and over 145 staff committed to person-first care, NHO has gained a reputation for being a leading care facility for cancer and blood disorders in the Midwest. As the first QOPI-certified and Oncology Medical Home APC4-certified clinic in Nebraska, NHO has been identified as a cancer center that meets the highest standards for quality cancer care. More information about NHO can be found at YourCancerCare.com.

Disclaimer: Daraxonrasib is an investigational therapy and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Availability through the Expanded Access Protocol is limited to eligible patients who meet the program's inclusion criteria. Participation is subject to physician evaluation and protocol requirements.

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