Industry Spotlight: Revival Research Institute Will Be at the SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Research Institute, LLC is heading to Orlando, Florida for the SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit, September 28 – October 1, 2025. This four-day event is one of the few times each year when clinical research professionals from across the globe gather under one roof. This Summit is a place where real conversations happen about patients, sites, and the future of clinical research.

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 #𝟓𝟏𝟑

If you’re attending, keep an eye out for some familiar faces (and a few new ones too). Representing Revival Research Institute this year:

◾️ 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐲

President & CEO

◾️ 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐚

Director of Clinical Administration

◾️ 𝐒𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐥

Director of Clinical Research

◾️ 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐟

Corporate Operations & Business Development Manager

◾️ 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢

Assistant Director, Clinical Operations

◾️ 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚 𝐀𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦

Clinical Research Manager

◾️ 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢

Clinical Research Coordinator II

Stop by our booth #513 to say hello, swap stories, or just grab a quick break between sessions. Our team is always up for a conversation whether it’s about studies, site challenges, or the latest coffee recommendation in Orlando.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬: 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Two of our industry leaders will also be sharing their insights on stage, both on 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟎:

◾️ 𝟏:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦 – 𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Inspection Readiness: Avoiding FDA 483s

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫: 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐲

Inspections are stressful. Mazhar will break down practical steps that help sites prepare and avoid costly mistakes.

◾️ 𝟑:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦 – 𝟒:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦

Empowered CRCs: Train, Onboard & Build Strong Networks for Success

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐚

CRCs often carry the weight of the site and studies. Ravi will share how better training, and stronger networks can turn challenges into wins.

You might be asking, “Do these sessions really change the way sites operate?” Well, here’s the thing, sometimes one good idea or one useful reminder can. And that’s what makes these conversations so important.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Revival Research Institute is also proud to sponsor the 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Why this reception? Because we remember what it was like to be new. Walking into a room where everyone seems to know each other can be tough. Supporting first-time attendees helps break the ice and make them feel welcome. And for our international colleagues, it’s our way of saying their perspective matters and the Summit wouldn’t be complete without them.

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝

For us, the Summit isn’t just about panels and presentations. It’s about candid conversations on what’s working, where sites are struggling, and how patients can be better supported. We don’t expect to leave Orlando with every answer, but we do expect to leave with stronger partnerships and fresh ideas.

As the countdown begins, our team is eager to connect with friends, colleagues, and new voices in the field. Who knows? The next big idea may not come from a mainstage session; it might just happen over a coffee in the hotel lobby.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

Revival Research Institute, LLC is a clinical research organization dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative and compassionate clinical trials. With accredited sites in Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, Georgia, and Illinois, Revival has managed more than 500 Phase I–IV studies across therapeutic areas including cardiology, dermatology, nephrology, psychiatry, and women’s health. The organization partners with sponsors to deliver high-quality, reliable data while ensuring every participant is treated with dignity, respect, and care.

Revival Research at SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2025 | Booth #513

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.